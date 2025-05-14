Made Smarter South East off to strong start as expert team reach out to Bucks manufacturers

A specialist delivery team and regional steering group have been appointed to lead Made Smarter South East and support Buckinghamshire manufacturing and engineering SMEs to adopt cutting-edge technologies.

The pioneering £1.55 million UK Government-backed programme is being delivered by Surrey County Council in partnership with 11 local authorities and LEPs across the South East.

Launched in April, over 200 businesses are now registered to the programme which will provide expert advice, leadership and skills training, student placements, and match-funded technology grants of up to £20,000 to help improve productivity, competitiveness, and sustainability.

Driving the programme forward is an experienced team of industry professionals. Bryan Vint has been appointed Programme Manager, supported by Brune Torrente as Programme Support Officer. Technology Adoption Specialists William Wilsnagh, Jez Heys and Keith Russell will work directly with businesses to assess their needs and develop tailored digital roadmaps. Meanwhile, Organisation and Workforce Development Advisor Chitra Cherodian will focus on enhancing leadership capability and workforce skills to support long-term transformation.

Made Smarter South East Steering Board - LtoR - Cris Hiche (MGI Engineering), Paul Jones (Morgan Furniture), Louise Butt (Space South Central Enterprise Network), Jim Davison (Make UK)

The team will provide hands-on support to manufacturing and engineering SMEs across Berkshire, Brighton & Hove, Buckinghamshire, East Sussex, Hampshire, Kent, Medway, Oxfordshire, Solent, Surrey, and West Sussex.

Bryan Vint, Programme Manager, said: “More than 200 businesses have now registered for the programme, showing a clear appetite for the benefits that Made Smarter South East brings to manufacturers. We’ve assembled a team with deep expertise in technology, leadership, and workforce development to help businesses turn ambition into action - and ideas into impact.”

Strategic oversight is provided by the Made Smarter South East Steering Group, which includes leaders from industry, the public sector, and the Department for Business and Trade. The group is chaired by Paul Jones, Managing Director of Morgan Furniture (Hampshire), with Cris Hiche, Commercial Director at MGI Engineering Ltd (Chipping Norton), serving as Deputy Chair. Other members include Louise Butt, Director of the Space South Central Enterprise Network (Portsmouth), and Jim Davison, National Membership Director at Make UK.

Cris Hiche, MGI Engineering Ltd, and Deputy Chair of the Steering Group added: “I’m honoured to be part of the steering group. With our background in F1, MGI shares Made Smarter’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions and help businesses innovate.”

Made Smarter South East - Top LtoR - ​Chitra Cherodian, Bryan Vint, Brune Torrente - Bottom LtoR - Jez Heys, William Wilsnagh, Keith Russell

Dr Louise Butt, Space South Central, said: “The space sector in our region is vibrant and fast-growing, with SMEs driving innovation and economic impact. Through Made Smarter, we can accelerate adoption of robotics, immersive tech, data analytics, and AI - essential tools for global competitiveness and resilience.”

Paul Jones, Managing Director of Morgan Furniture, and Chair of the Steering Group said: “The SME sector makes up over 99% of all UK businesses and plays a vital role in our economy. At Morgan Furniture, we’ve seen how digitalisation, automation, and data-led decisions improve productivity, sustainability, and competitiveness. With over 25 years in manufacturing, I’m delighted to join the steering group and contribute both strategic insight and hands-on experience to support this vital mission.”

Jim Davison, National Membership Director at Make UK, said: “Make UK has long championed the national roll-out of Made Smarter because we’ve seen firsthand how digital adoption can supercharge productivity, boost competitiveness, and create high-value jobs. By bringing our voice and insight to the table, Make UK will help ensure that manufacturers across the South East can unlock the full potential of digital transformation. This partnership will be instrumental in supporting the sector’s growth and resilience for years to come.”

Also joining the group are key representatives from regional government and business support agencies, including Chris Burchell, Head of Hampshire Growth Hub; Steve Samson, Head of Economy at Kent County Council; Helen Brind, Head of Business and Skills for Enterprise Oxfordshire and Kane Tudor, Economic Development Projects Coordinator at East Sussex County Council.

The programme is open to manufacturing and engineering SMEs with fewer than 250 employees and an annual turnover of under £44 million.