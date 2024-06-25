Mainmark drives business growth with relocation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes headquartered UK ground engineering specialist Mainmark recently unveiled the new, bigger HQ for its UK division, located in Stacey Bushes, which will support its business development ambitions.

The move to the 8,000 square foot site, which is double the size of the old premises, comes at a time of significant growth for Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd who offer some of the most innovative and advanced solution to address challenges such as sunken foundations and ground erosion.

Offering increased office and workshop space, the scaled-up site provides more room for Mainmark to expand its capabilities while its streamlined layout facilitates an improved workflow across departments. The business intends to increase its team by 40 per cent over the coming months, aiming for a 50-person-strong operation by 2025.

Tom Kavanagh, General Manager at Mainmark UK, said: “As the global demand for ground improvement and geotechnical services rises, we are entering a busy and exciting time. The increased capacity will help support our ambitious growth plans for the UK.

The Mainmark UK team at the new, bigger HQ

“As a company, we have a passion for collaborating and developing innovative solutions to better tackle site specific challenges. Our new space will play a key role in this innovation and we’re looking forward to inviting the team and clients into our new and expanded Mainmark UK headquarters.”

Mainmark’s new office in Milton Keynes was officially opened by its Australia-based Global Managing Director, Frits Maré, and the move should be completed by end of June.

This year continues to be a successful year for Mainmark as it has made the shortlist for the “UK Project with a Geotechnical Value of up to £500K’’ category at the annual Ground Engineering Awards. The shortlisted project highlights the company’s work on the construction of the 43-storey tower, Arena Point in Leeds. Set to be the world’s tallest purpose-built student accommodation, the project was halted due to unstable ground and was only able to progress thanks to the expertise of Mainmark, who successfully strengthened the ground prior to excavation using its innovative Teretek® geopolymer resin injection technology.

