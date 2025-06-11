Mainmark Group welcomes new CEO to steer bold new chapter

Amidst ongoing expansion and innovation, the global Mainmark group of companies has announced the appointment of Peter Bierton as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mainmark is a privately owned company headquartered in Sydney, Australia and has successfully grown its global presence over the last 20 years and now has 18 office locations worldwide.

Mainmark provides effective solutions to many types of ground engineering problems in a variety of sectors like residential, industrial, commercial, civil engineering and mining, as well as heritage buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using innovative solutions to raise, re-level and re-support buildings that have been affected by subsidence, Mainmark has a global presence and has completed more than 80,000 successful projects worldwide.

Peter Bierton, Chief Executive Officer at Mainmark Global

Peter joins the Mainmark Board of Director’s in Australia with over 20 years of industry experience and a proven leadership track record, his arrival sets the stage for the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.

His extensive expertise in commercial and infrastructure projects will complement Mainmark's continued growth in these sectors. His knowledge will reinforce the company's core technologies, support global expansion, and enable the delivery of innovative solutions while expanding its range of services.

Peter comments: “I was drawn to Mainmark by its unique mix of innovation, practical application, and global potential. It’s a business with differentiated products, proven capability, and a strong team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help unlock Mainmark’s next phase of growth and realise the full potential of the existing operations is a priority for me. There’s real momentum here, and with the right focus, we can grow sustainably and continue delivering exceptional customer outcomes.”

In his previous roles, Peter served as Downer’s General Manager for the Transport and Infrastructure Maintenance division based in Sydney since 2022. Prior to this, he held senior leadership roles at UGL Engineering and Zinfra, working on major projects such as the Sydney Metro, Light Rail, and expanding telecommunications networks across New Zealand.

The Mainmark Board of Directors comments: “We are confident that Peter, with his hands-on and collaborative leadership style and strategic vision, will leverage Mainmark’s innovative solutions, practical applications, and global growth potential to propel the company into its next phase,”

Peter’s strategic outlook positions him well to lead Mainmark through its next chapter of growth and innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mainmark UK’s General Manager, Tom Kavanagh comments: “As a business who is continuing to grow in the UK and Ireland, we are always looking to boost our service offering and provide the best innovative solutions for our wide range of customers. We build on the experience of our Australasian colleagues, and Peter’s appointment is the next big step on this journey.

“I’m sure we’ll all lean on the broad scope of experience and expertise that Peter brings to the team across the commercial and infrastructure industries. We’re about to embark on an exciting period of growth, and it’s great to have Peter on board to help shape the future of the business.”

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd, established in 2016, is a subsidiary of the global Mainmark group. With over three decades of innovation and more than 80,000 successful projects, Mainmark is internationally recognised for solving complex ground engineering challenges across residential, commercial, civil, industrial and heritage sectors.

Mainmark’s services address issues like cracks in walls, subsidence cracks, and wall crack repair through bespoke, non-invasive solutions. Its technologies are tailored to resolve issues from house subsidence to slope stabilisation and basement excavation.

By combining deep industry knowledge with a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Mainmark continues to redefine standards in foundation underpinning and soil stabilisation worldwide.