Nursery specialists, Mamas & Papas is opening a concession in the Next store at Central Retail Park in Milton Keynes tomorrow (August 24).

Mamas & Papas will celebrate the arrival of the 1,500 square foot store, within a store, by offering free goodie bags to the first 50 customers.

Among the items customers can purchase from the new concession are travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing.

Mamas & Papas

Customers can also book personal shopping appointments, car seat consultations and fittings, and use a click & collect service.

Personal shopping appointments can be made online here.

A Mamas & Papas spokesperson advises, the store continues to have extra hygiene and social distancing measures in place, and customers are encouraged to wear face coverings and use contactless payment methods where possible.

Nathan Williams, chief operating officer at Mamas & Papas, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming our first customers through the doors in our new concession at NEXT, and to supporting all new and expectant parents through the journey ahead with our products and services.”

The store, which is one of nine NEXT concessions in the UK, will be open from 9am on Mondays - Saturday and 11am on Sundays.

Personal shoppers in Mamas & Papas stores across the UK chat directly to customers over video call straight from the shop floor, answering questions and providing live demonstrations on everything from car seats to pushchairs.