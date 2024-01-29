Massive donation for Milton Keynes fundraising branch of the RNLI
Business Unit Director, Chris Slezakowski, lives locally so wanted the Milton Keynes Branch to benefit from his company’s charitable donations.
Thomas Dudley have a history going back 104 years and was founded as a foundry to produce iron goods as part of the Black Country industrial revolution, and Thomas Dudley established the company with key core objectives to give employment to local people and to serve the community.
The business has grown over the years and continues to manufacture iron products in its foundry as well as a range of plumbing products. To this day Thomas Dudley continues its traditions by prioritising job opportunities for local residents and by making contributions to support communities such as making charitable donations to good causes.
Receiving the cheque, Mike McMahon, the MK Branch Chairperson, said:
“The charitable spend of the RNLI in 2022 was £188 million. The RNLI is the charity that Saves Lives at Sea. We survive on charitable donations alone, with no help from the government, so donations like this are so important to us.
"The RNLI have 238 lifeboat stations around the UK to maintain and although we are the furthest inland branch we are still important to the RNLI structure and the RNLI is very important to all residents in MK, as we all go to the seaside from time to time and water safety is imperative near lakes and during flooding. For more information about the RNLI in Milton Keynes contact Mike McMahon on [email protected]”.