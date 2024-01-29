Massive donation for Milton Keynes fundraising branch of the RNLI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Business Unit Director, Chris Slezakowski, lives locally so wanted the Milton Keynes Branch to benefit from his company’s charitable donations.

Thomas Dudley have a history going back 104 years and was founded as a foundry to produce iron goods as part of the Black Country industrial revolution, and Thomas Dudley established the company with key core objectives to give employment to local people and to serve the community.

The business has grown over the years and continues to manufacture iron products in its foundry as well as a range of plumbing products. To this day Thomas Dudley continues its traditions by prioritising job opportunities for local residents and by making contributions to support communities such as making charitable donations to good causes.

Chris Slezakowski hands the cheque to Mike McMahon of the RNLI

Receiving the cheque, Mike McMahon, the MK Branch Chairperson, said:

“The charitable spend of the RNLI in 2022 was £188 million. The RNLI is the charity that Saves Lives at Sea. We survive on charitable donations alone, with no help from the government, so donations like this are so important to us.