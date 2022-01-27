Matalan in Milton Keynes to close for one week as part of store relaunch
Refurbishment to Bletchley store will offer more choice and improvements across all departments
The Matalan store in Bletchley's Watling Street, is to get a bright new look thanks to a refurbishment.
As part of the refresh, the store will be temporarily closing from 5pm on Sunday, January 30 until Saturday, February 5 at 9am.
Customers will still be able to use the store for its Click and Collect services.
Some of the key benefits of the refresh includenew fitting rooms, new self-serve tills and an overall update of displays, flooring and lighting throughout the store.
The womenswear, menswear and kidswear departments will also be receiving an uplift, along with creating a new homeware department with a great increased range – continuing to provide customers with inspiration for the whole family, all under one roof.
The store also benefits from its stand alone, prime location and free parking for customers. Sinead Wootton, store manager, said: “We are so excited for our Milton Keynes store refresh.
"The refresh will bring a new shopping environment to showcase our great product, offering customers amazing fashion and home inspiration for all the family at incredible value. We can’t wait to welcome customers back to a new and improved store, one that both the team and customer will be very proud of.”