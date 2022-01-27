Matalan in Milton Keynes to close for one week as part of store relaunch

The Matalan store in Bletchley's Watling Street, is to get a bright new look thanks to a refurbishment.

As part of the refresh, the store will be temporarily closing from 5pm on Sunday, January 30 until Saturday, February 5 at 9am.

Customers will still be able to use the store for its Click and Collect services.

A new homeware section is to be launched at the Matalan store in Bletchley

Some of the key benefits of the refresh includenew fitting rooms, new self-serve tills and an overall update of displays, flooring and lighting throughout the store.

The womenswear, menswear and kidswear departments will also be receiving an uplift, along with creating a new homeware department with a great increased range – continuing to provide customers with inspiration for the whole family, all under one roof.

The store also benefits from its stand alone, prime location and free parking for customers. Sinead Wootton, store manager, said: “We are so excited for our Milton Keynes store refresh.