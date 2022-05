Convenience store McColl's has gone into administration – nationally putting 16,000 jobs at risk.

Locally, there are five stores in the Milton Keynes area – Great Holm; Whaddon Way, Bletchley; Queensway, Bletchley; Market Place, Olney, and High Street, Stony Stratford.

It was hoped Morrisons would step in and make a last-minute bid.

The McColls branch in Whaddon Way, Bletchley