Meet the apprentice in Freeths Milton Keynes office

Today marks the beginning of National Apprenticeship Week and we are excited to share an apprentice with you from the Freeths office in Milton Keynes, Raeesah Akhtar. Read about her experience so far, the route she took to kickstart her career in law, and her valuable advice for anyone interested in joining this exciting industry.

Case study: Raeesah Akhtar

Raeesah thoroughly enjoyed academic studies at school, but the prospect of gaining hands on experience for her future career was what attracted her to the apprenticeship route.At the start of her time at sixth form, Raeesah was headstrong about going to university and she spent some time submitting a UCAS application. In the end, she declined her offer and chose to embark on the apprenticeship route.

She felt as though an apprenticeship would boost her employability, and she also didn’t find the job market particularly attractive for younger people. Ahead of starting her apprenticeship, she was excited to build her network and connections to develop both her personal and professional growth.

However, she found the application process for apprenticeship roles much more challenging than her university applications and described the process as “more rigorous when compared to drafting a personal statement”.

She said a typical apprenticeship application asked between one and five questions, which she spent time perfecting.It initially seemed daunting with the process comprising of situational judgement tests, virtual interviews, in person interviews and assessment centres, but, in the end, the process was very rewarding.

The 19-year-old and is now based in Freeths Milton Keynes office and is part of the region’s Real Estate team.The last two years of Raeesah’s apprenticeship are her ‘training contact’ years, and she hopes that once these are complete, she will know what area of law she’d like to pursue long term. She is looking forward to becoming a qualified lawyer and continuing her career at Freeths.

Raeesah highly recommends the apprenticeship programme to prospective apprentices and hopes to offer support to people who wish to take a similar route to the one she chose.

Freeths Senior Partner, Philippa Dempster, said: “The firm's focus is always on our people. We have a culture that fosters, nurtures and cares for client and colleague relationships, whilst consistently delivering second-to-none results. It is for this reason why we see so many of our colleagues stay with us and progress their careers at the firm. So, when asked what type of person does well at Freeths, it would be someone who is smart in the choices they make and the relationships they build; bold enough to stand out from the rest; and who takes an approach of 'togetherness', valuing the people and skills around them. And, of course, someone who is open to learning from others and taking full advantage of the many career progression opportunities and pathways open to all of our colleagues."

Click on the link to find out more about Freeths apprenticeship schemes on offer. https://freeths.grad.allhires.com/app/