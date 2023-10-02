Men in Sheds Milton Keynes craft garden items and furniture using housebuilder’s donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The not-for-profit group took delivery of wooden pallets at its base on Kiln Farm Industrial Estate, just down the road from Bellway’s Whitehouse Park development off Rambouillet Drive.

The wood from the pallets is being used by the group to create a variety of items - including bird feeders, bird boxes to garden benches and much more - for local community groups.

Part of the UK Men’s Sheds Association, Men in Sheds MK gets involved in a range of community projects, such as maintaining parks and green spaces, restoring items for schools and libraries, and assisting individuals in need.

(L-R) Bellway's Rob Morcombe & Men in Sheds MK volunteers David, Vicky, Stephen, John, Paul and Crad

The group offers regular social interaction for its members and an opportunity to learn new skills.

Nigel Pigott, secretary of Men in Sheds Milton Keynes said: “Men in Sheds MK were very happy to receive a donation from Bellway of pallets and surplus timber.

“This has already been put to good use in our community projects, including three potting tables for Macintyre Lifelong Learning at Great Holm, and new planters for the Rowans Family Centre at Fullers Slade.

“Men in Sheds MK was established in 2012, with our workshop currently serving over 100 members, many of whom are retired or for various reasons unable to work.

Bellway Senior Buyer Rob Morcombe and volunteers of Men in Sheds MK with donated wooden pallets

“Without donations of materials like this the cost to our clients, who are mostly charities and voluntary organisations, would be much greater.”

Rob Morcombe, Bellway Senior Buyer, said: “It is wonderful to know that the donation of our surplus materials has been used to enrich the local community in Milton Keynes.

“Here at Bellway, we are proud to support the communities in which we are building. The Men in Sheds initiative is a great way for people in the area to socialise, learn skills and help out other organisations who benefit from their creations.”

Men in Sheds MK meets up on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. For more information, visit https://meninshedsmk.org.uk/.