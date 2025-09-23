Mercer & Hole appoints Audit and Business Advisory Partner

Accountants Mercer & Hole have announced the appointment of Debbie Jakeman, who has joined the Milton Keynes office as Audit and Business Advisory Partner.

Debbie brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge, having worked with a wide range of clients, from small sole traders to FTSE 100-listed companies, including PE-backed, owner-managed, and family-owned businesses.

More recently, Debbie has focused her career on working with both UK subsidiaries of overseas groups and UK based and international groups. Debbie’s clients operate in a diverse range of sectors including manufacturing, retail, consumer products, technology, music, food, healthcare, service industries, professional services.

Prior to joining Grant Thornton, Debbie also spent several years working in industry for international groups, which provided her with a new perspective and valuable understanding of the dynamics of what’s important to both management and the information auditors require.

Debbie comments: “I am very excited to have joined Mercer & Hole, an independent firm which values all client relationships. For me, audit is not simply about the year end. I’m available for my clients all year round, as they will be making key business decisions throughout the year that have an impact on the audit process.

"I enjoy hearing about what is going on in their businesses and helping them to think ahead about what they may need to focus on in the future. My clients know I’m approachable and they can always pick up the phone for a chat. I look forward to working with a variety of different business structures/types at Mercer & Hole and guiding them through the audit process.

“I believe the best relationships between clients and advisers come from working together. By really understanding my clients’ businesses and working collaboratively alongside them, this makes the audit process as efficient as possible. Audit should be a positive experience that delivers true value to the business, enabling business owners to plan ahead and grow according to their situation, goals, and opportunities.”

Ross Lane, Senior Partner at Mercer & Hole comments: “We are delighted to welcome Debbie to the team, and she brings with her a wealth of hands-on experience from her years working in the London mid-tier market as well as with many UK subsidiaries of international groups. Debbie is excellent at distilling complex situations into clear, practical explanations and actionable steps for clients and they like her straightforward, open, and honest style.”

“Debbie joins a busy Audit and Assurance team here at Mercer & Hole and will be helping ensure a joined-up service for clients and access if they need it to our large pool of specialist expertise.”

Mercer & Hole has 27 partners and over 250 staff across its offices in London, St Albans Rickmansworth and Milton Keynes.