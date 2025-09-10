MERKUR Casino donates £12,000 to Milton Keynes charity, MK Food Bank, to help provide food parcels to people in the area

Leading gaming company MERKUR has donated £12,000 to MK Food Bank to help provide short-term crisis support and care for families and individuals in Milton Keynes.

MK Food Bank is an independent food bank service supporting Milton Keynes and nearby villages, growing from a small setup to 13 distribution centres working with 100 agencies. They provide emergency food parcels for short-term crises, and a top-up shop for longer support.

This donation is a part of MERKUR’s ongoing commitment to community engagement through its MERKUR Community programme. Their donation of £12,000 will help to support MK Food Bank by providing funds to be used when most needed throughout the year as part of a Corporate Partnership.

Through providing food parcels and setting up ‘top-up’ shops, the charity has been able to support bereaved families, working people on low incomes, parents and children fleeing domestic violence, and families with disabled children or sick relatives.

Frank Purcell, Louisa Hobbs.

Louisa Hobbs, Operations Manager at MK Food Bank, said: “The trustees and staff at MK Food Bank are thrilled that MERKUR has announced its intention to provide funding to support our services this year. This generous grant is greatly appreciated as part of our valued partnership and will enable us to help many residents of Milton Keynes who are facing financial hardship and food insecurity right now.

The support from MERKUR genuinely means that local families can feed their children and use heating and hot water for longer during the coldest months. On behalf of our community, our very grateful thanks to you all.”

The programme reflects MERKUR’s commitment to social responsibility and community engagement, working closely with local groups to identify areas where they can make a positive impact on the lives of residents.

Since its launch, the programme, funded by MERKUR and voluntary donations from its customers from venues across the UK, has donated £287, 514.75, including 3 corporate partnerships this year, to support over 120 community groups and charities nationwide.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer at MERKUR said: “We are very pleased to be supporting MK Food Bank with this funding, helping to provide food for individuals and families in Milton Keynes, where our head office is located, as food poverty is such a large problem in the UK. The organisation aligns perfectly with our values of social responsibility and building communities.”