MERKUR Casino enters negotiations with Buzz Bingo for sale of its MERKUR Bingo clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MERKUR Casino, a leading entertainment company in the gaming industry with headquarters in Milton Keynes, is engaged in advanced talks with Buzz Bingo, the UK's largest bingo operator, for the potential sale of its MERKUR Bingo clubs located in Cricklewood and Northampton.

This strategic move comes as part of MERKUR Casino’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and focus on core business areas.

The discussions with Buzz Bingo represent an exciting opportunity for both parties to strengthen their positions in their respective core markets and provide enhanced entertainment experiences for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer, said: "We are excited to announce these negotiations with Buzz Bingo.

MERKUR Casino enters negotiations with Buzz Bingo.

"As we continue to evolve and grow in the gaming industry, it's essential for us to focus on our core strengths. The potential sale of the MERKUR Bingo clubs in Cricklewood and Northampton to Buzz Bingo allows us to sharpen our focus on our core slots and casino businesses, while ensuring the future success for our teams and enhanced bingo experience for our customers under Buzz Bingo's leadership.”

The company recently relocated its headquarters from Knowlhill to the heart of the city in Milton Keynes and is currently implementing a nationwide programme that will see its MERKUR Slots invest over £5 million on UK high streets, over the next 12 months, to refurbish and open new venues, support local economies and create new jobs.