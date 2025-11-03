MERKUR Casino Milton Keynes lights up the city with a dazzling grand opening celebration

£10,000 winner on the evening

Milton Keynes’ entertainment scene reached new heights this weekend as MERKUR Casino unveiled its new flagship venue inside Xscape with a show-stopping launch event that combined glamour, entertainment and excitement.

Hundreds of guests, including local dignitaries, media, influencers and VIPs, gathered to witness the official ribbon-cutting and experience a night that captured the energy and ambition behind the MERKUR brand.

The evening delivered non-stop live entertainment, featuring performances from Oasis, Queen and Robbie Williams tribute acts, before DJ vs live band concept, The Benny Blanco Allstars took to the stage to bring the celebrations to a finale.

Adding to the spectacle. Roaming performers captivated guests throughout the night, transforming the new 22,000 sq ft venue into a vibrant celebration of music, lights and atmosphere. The excitement continued with a series of exclusive prize giveaways, headlined by a £10,000 cash prize.

L-R Lars Felderhoff, David Schnabel, Mark Schertle, Dave Scott, Jill Farnsworth, Egemen Coskun, Sascha Blodau

Mark Schertle, Chief Operating Officer at MERKUR Casino UK Ltd, said: “The opening marks a defining moment for MERKUR and for the city itself. The atmosphere on launch night was simply electric and a true celebration of what we stand for - entertainment, energy and community.

“We’ve created a destination that blends first-class gaming with live entertainment and a premium social experience, and it’s fantastic to see guests embracing it from day one.”

Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes said: “We’re thrilled with the incredible success of the unforgettable opening celebration of MERKUR Casino at Xscape.

“The new casino, complete with its impressive sports bar and entertainment spaces, has created a real buzz - offering guests an elevated experience that blends excitement, energy, and top-quality entertainment. It’s fantastic to see such a dynamic addition to Xscape Milton Keynes, bringing even more vibrancy and excitement to the destination.”

The successful launch underscores MERKUR’s commitment to its UK growth strategy and its aim to become one of the best casino destinations outside of London. The venue is now fully open, with the launch event setting the scene for the high-calibre programme of events the casino will continue to host.