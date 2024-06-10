Midsummer Place is on the lookout for “Midsummer Stylistas”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midsummer Place is excited to announce the launch of its search for ‘Midsummer Stylistas’, a new initiative to give up-and-coming social media influencers the opportunity to grow their audience.

The premium shopping centre is specifically looking for people with Instagram and/or TikTok accounts that have between 1,000 and 7,000 followers. Midsummer Place will build a portfolio of ‘Stylistas’ – the name given to these prodigies – and invite them to take part in a series of activities to create content.

“From sampling the latest menu launches to being the first to try on new fashion ranges, we are excited to help developing influencers to grow their following by opening the door to our many exciting events at Midsummer Place.” Said Kirsty McGiff Marketing and Commercialisation Manager.

With the opening of Lane7, Flannels and a new look Sports Direct – plus more soon – this an exciting opportunity for people to be part of this new collective.

Over a series of weeks or months, Midsummer Place will work with only a handful of Stylistas and set them challenges and tasks with the hope of giving them the accreditation of being a Midsummer Place Ambassador.

An Ambassador will then work closely with the centre and will include paid for opportunities as well as gifted ones.

Kirsty adds: “We recognise the importance of social media and we see many people creating great content that we want to capture and use our own channels to excel these profiles. With an exciting year ahead, now is the perfect time to work with us.”

To show interest in being a Stylista, email [email protected] and include links to all social media channels.