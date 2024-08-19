Millstream contractor in MK win award for sustainable drainage project for school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millstream has successfully completed a pioneering Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) project at William Austin Junior School, setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in urban planning. The project, a key component of a broader initiative by Luton Borough Council, has been recognized with an award for its outstanding design and positive environmental impact.

The SuDS project was carefully crafted to address water management challenges commonly faced in urban areas, particularly those related to surface water runoff and flooding. By incorporating innovative features such as permeable paving, bio-retention areas, and rain gardens, the project not only mitigates the risk of flooding but also enhances the school’s green spaces.

This award-winning project serves as a model for how urban areas can adopt sustainable practices to manage drainage effectively. It underscores the growing importance of integrating nature-based solutions into urban planning to create resilient and environmentally friendly communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recognition from the award is a testament to Millstream’s commercial contractor commitment to sustainability and innovation. The project not only benefits William Austin Junior School but also sets a precedent for future developments in the region. It reflects the vital role of sustainable drainage solutions in creating safer, greener, and more adaptable urban environments.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels

As cities continue to expand, the need for effective water management systems becomes increasingly critical. Projects like the one at William Austin Junior School demonstrate that with thoughtful design and community collaboration, urban areas can thrive while protecting and enhancing their natural surroundings.