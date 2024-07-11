Milton Keynes Amazon team celebrates Pride month
The team joined together as part of Amazon’s Pride month celebrations to dress up and enjoy games, live music and their own pride parade.
Speaking on the celebrations, Rachel Fabri, Inventory Control and Quality Assurance Area Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said:
“We had such a great day celebrating Pride with our colleagues. It’s great to see LGBTQIA+ colleagues and allies supported and celebrated by Amazon during Pride month.”
Amazon has 13 affinity groups, also known as employee resource groups. They play an important role in bringing Amazon employees together and create a sense of community globally while encouraging inclusivity and diversity. These groups include Glamazon, the Black Employee Network, Asians At Amazon, People with Disabilities and Women At Amazon.
Rachel added: “I feel proud to represent the LGBTQIA+ community here in our Amazon site. It’s been good to see that our associates can have fun and share their pride.”
Glamazon helps Amazon employees build a network with other LGBTQIA+ colleagues and allies across the business on a global level. The group promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion, and gives mentorship opportunities to members.
There are over 200 active Glamazon affinity group chapters around the world who work with Amazon to create an inclusive workplace, host hundreds of community events, and celebrate Pride annually.
