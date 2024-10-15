Milton Keynes author Lisa Johnson launches The Business Success Company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisa Johnson, author of the bestseller Make Money Online and Daily Mail money columnist, has unveiled her latest venture, The Business Success Company.

Together with co-founder and COO Karen Paylor, Lisa has built this franchise for individuals looking to create a thriving online business. Drawing on their vast experience from leading million-pound launches at the UK's top strategy company, The Business Success Company offers franchisees the tools, digital assets, CPD-accredited training, and mentoring required to successfully run their own business strategy company.

Karen, based in Twickenham, and Lisa, from Bedfordshire, first met over 12 years ago, forging a professional partnership that evolved into a powerful business collaboration. Karen joined Lisa's team as Operations Director, and together they've created one of the most exciting new franchises in the UK.

Since its launch in July, The Business Success Company has generated over £1 million in revenue and welcomed its first 65 franchisees across the UK and beyond, making it one of the UK’s fastest-growing franchises.

Lisa Johnson, co-founder of The Business Success Company, says: "We are excited about The Business Success Company, as it gives us a real chance to innovate within the business coaching industry, which can often lack ethics and innovation. Our franchise is truly a complete 'business in a box', helping business owners grow quickly while receiving the added support from both myself and Karen. What makes this special is that we're doing it with integrity and the highest standards, with all of our franchisees undergoing CPD-accredited business training—something that's incredibly important to us."

Karen Paylor, co-founder, adds: "The Business Success Company stands out as truly unique, offering unmatched value, a wealth of content, and a strong ethical foundation in the online business world. We are thrilled to share this modern, innovative approach with our incredible franchisees, many of whom have already made sales within their first month. And this is just the start. With ambitious plans for global expansion, we genuinely believe we've developed a model that will revolutionise the industry."