Milton Keynes-based advisory firm named one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025

Opus Business Advisory Group, a national advisory firm with offices headquartered in Milton Keynes, has been recognised as one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025, cementing its reputation as an industry leader in people-first culture and progressive working practices.

The prestigious listing celebrates organisations that excel in employee satisfaction, engagement and workplace culture. To achieve a high overall engagement score, an organisation must score well across a six-step framework that comprises Reward and Recognition, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction.

For Opus, it marks a milestone moment and a public affirmation of what staff across the firm have long experienced — a place where people are genuinely valued, supported and encouraged to thrive.

“This recognition reflects what we’ve always believed — that a strong, trusting culture is the foundation of a successful business,” said Tim Dolder, Managing Partner at Opus. “We’re incredibly proud of our team and the inclusive, collaborative environment across our UK offices. To be recognised nationally is a real honour.”

Opus' Sunday Times stats

Opus has stood out for its innovative working models, which include flexible hours, compressed workweeks, and support for remote working. The firm also contributes to employees’ home utility bills, helping to ease cost-of-living pressures. These measures have not only supported staff wellbeing but have driven significant business growth and client satisfaction.

But it’s the testimonials from within the business that tell the real story.

“For me, this is more than a job. I’m investing my time, my knowledge and experience in a company that is investing in me,” said one team member. “I feel valued, respected and appreciated — not just for what I do, but for who I am.”

Another added: “From sudden children’s illnesses to life’s unexpected events, Opus has always made family come first. That flexibility turned what could have been a stressful transition into a truly manageable and rewarding experience.”

The company’s investment in professional development is also a key driver of its culture. Staff are supported through industry qualifications, and many team members have risen through the ranks to become managers, heads of departments, or licensed insolvency practitioners.

“Little did I know when I joined as an office junior that ten years later, I’d hold a corporate JIEB qualification,” said one long-serving team member. “The support from the firm and the incredible people in our Milton Keynes office have been instrumental in that journey.”

Opus has embraced a “culture-first” hiring approach, ensuring that new recruits not only have the right experience but also align with the firm’s values of integrity, empathy and long-term thinking. This ethos is helping to redefine what it means to work in the insolvency profession.

“Advisory services are ultimately about people,” added Tim. “By investing in our own people first, we’re able to deliver thoughtful, ethical and effective solutions to the clients we advise.”

With offices in 14 locations across the UK, supported by local teams, Opus continues to show that local firms can lead the way in creating modern, forward-thinking workplaces, and that culture is not just a buzzword, but a proven business strategy.