Milton Keynes-based asset finance brokerage announces £190m funding milestone facilitated in the last year

Asset finance brokerage, Approved Business Finance (ABF), has reached another major milestone, facilitating over £190 million in funding across Business, Property, and Motor finance in the past year alone. The Milton Keynes-based firm is now fast approaching another significant landmark - financing over £600 million in funding to businesses across the UK since its inception in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABF was able to achieve this figure through some notable recent high-end finance deals, such as the property team financing a £17.8 million development for luxury apartments, and a £13.2 million deal for a corporate buy-to-let facility.

To meet the growing demand for its services, ABF has significantly expanded its team, now with almost 50 staff. This expansion has allowed the business to enhance its specialist teams with bespoke internal training, known as the Approved Academy, ensuring clients receive financial solutions that support their growth ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Approved Academy is a first for the finance group, which tailors training to enable new hires to move quickly through the business ranks. The firm has many examples of staff who were new to the finance world and have since taken on broker positions across business, property or motor finance.

Approved Business Finance directors (L-R) Rory Dunn, Thomas Sudds and George Dunn

The swell in staff numbers has also led to the firm’s investment in new offices, securing expansive premises just over the road from its previous headquarters in the heart of Milton Keynes.

Strategic partnerships have also played a key role in ABF’s continued growth. Collaborations with industry leaders such as Subway, Cleveland Containers, and Hire Association Europe (HAE) have strengthened ABF’s ability to provide innovative finance solutions to a broad spectrum of businesses.

The business has now scaled its operations to support over 103 industry sectors, from construction and manufacturing to retail and franchising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory Dunn, Founder and Managing Director at Approved Business Finance, said:

“The rapid growth of Approved Business Finance highlights the trust businesses place in our expertise, and we remain committed to developing new ways to support our clients. Investing in a new workspace, enhancing our team, and expanding our strategic partnerships all contribute to our ability to offer sustainable finance solutions.

“The continued success of Approved is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, who continue to push boundaries and produce exceptional results for our clients.”

Mark Kozo, Commercial Director at Approved Business Finance, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to have been recently recognised as having the Best Support for SMEs at the Credit Strategy Awards, as well as our very own Credit Partner, Emma Mears, being recognised in the 30 under 30 category - a fantastic achievement.

“Our expansion is not just about growing numbers; it’s about strengthening our team and capabilities to better serve businesses of all sizes - something we’re looking forward to continuing for a long time to come.”

For more information about Approved Business Finance and their tailored financing solutions, visit www.approvedbusinessfinance.co.uk