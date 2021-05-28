Milton Keynes based business opens new purpose-built training hub for apprentices

Milton Keynes based company, NHBC, opened its new training hub in the West Midlands, which can support more than 100 apprentices annually.

The focus of the new hub will be bricklaying as the warranty and insurance provider believes there is a shortage of such jobs following the pandemic.

The NHBC Training Hub is located in Tamworth and was officially opened on 20 May by minister of state for housing and MP for Tamworth, Chris Pincher.

The site has been designed to resemble real working environments, with a large covered central space for practical work alongside classrooms and welfare facilities.

The first set of apprentices started on Monday (24 May).

Speaking at the opening, NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “It gives me great pleasure to be able to launch the new NHBC Training Hub. By doing so, NHBC is addressing vital skills’ gaps in the industry and providing brand new employment opportunities for young people.

“Our commitment to developing the next generation of house builders aligns with the Government’s ‘Build Back Better’ campaign to support economic growth and I look forward to seeing many apprentices successfully pass through the Training Hub in the coming years.”

Building the hub was completed in partnership with Redrow and Tamworth Borough Council.

Housing minister Chris Pincher MP, said: “I am very pleased to open NHBC’s Training Hub which will train the next generation of bricklayers and will help directly address the skills shortage in the house building sector. Apprenticeships and traineeships ensure people have the skills they need to get a well-paid job."

Training programmes are scheduled to last for 18 months, it will train apprentices all year round with multiple cohort intakes throughout the year.

Karen Jones, group HR director at Redrow added: "We know that frequent changes to site location and the travel implications this brings acts as a barrier for many in completing their apprenticeship. In providing this long-term training hub we are providing stability and security for many young people.

“Apprentices can play a vital role in ‘building back better’ following the worst of the pandemic, and they will be critical in tackling the skills gap and helping to deliver the homes and infrastructure the country needs. It’s important that as an industry we continue to support those coming through the ranks in any way we can.”

Currently, more than 100 candidates have joined this Milton Keynes company's programme.