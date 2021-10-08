Milton Keynes-based business which counts Gordon Ramsey among its customers in acquisition deal

A Milton Keynes-based company which supplies many of the UK's leading Michelin-starred restaurants including The Fat Duck and Gordon Ramsey Group has been acquired by the ClearCourse Group.

TISSL, which is located at Featherstone Road, Wolverton Mill, was founded in 2003 providing restaurants, cafes and hotels across the hospitality sector with software to manage orders, bookings and stock inventories.

TISSL has an impressive reputation with more than 500 customers including some of the biggest names in the global restaurant industry, supplying to roughly a third of the UK’s Michelin starred restaurants with a wider customer base in Hong Kong, Canada, the US, UAE and most recently Saudi Arabia.

Sam Peterson, managing director of TISSL, said: “Joining ClearCourse is a very exciting next step for our business. We have always sought to work alongside and in partnership with others to provide the best products for our customers.

"We’re delighted to be able to share knowledge and expertise with so many fantastic businesses as part of the ClearCourse Group as we expand our business through development of our HORIZON solution and TISSL-Pay platform.”

TISSL will join the group’s retail division with founder Kevin Coetzee stepping down from his leadership role to retire. He passes the role of managing director to Sam Peterson, formerly finance director of TISSL.

In joining the ClearCourse Group, TISSL will create further opportunities for sharing knowledge and expertise with other brands operating in the retail and hospitality sectors, such as The EPOS Bureau and Emperium POS.

In addition, the acquisition provides the opportunity for further strategic synergies with other ClearCourse Group companies such as Giftpro, which sit within the group’s hospitality offering. The company will also benefit from the integration of ClearAccept, ClearCourse’s payments platform, accelerating the introduction of its TISSL-Pay payments platform to its product portfolio.

Gerry Gualtieri, chief executive of ClearCourse, said: “We are very pleased to share the news of our acquisition of TISSL and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Kevin for his leadership of the business since it was founded and wish him well in his retirement.