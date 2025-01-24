Milton Keynes-based expert exhibits the growing subsidence risk for self-builders and renovators

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With 4.5 million UK households at risk of subsidence—a number expected to rise by 27 per cent by 2050 — ground engineering specialist, Mainmark UK, who’s headquarters are in Milton Keynes, has opened a new facility to raise awareness among self-builders and renovators about the potential impact of subsidence and other sub-structural issues.

The firm is now featured at the National Self Build & Renovation Centre (NSBRC) in Swindon, the UK’s only permanent visitor centre designed specifically to meet the needs of self-builders, renovators and home improvers.

The NSBRC houses over 200 permanent exhibitor stands, with Mainmark’s display showcasing a wide range of building methods, innovations and technologies.

Mainmark is a pioneer, using new technologies in ground engineering to resolve sub-structural issues, including subsidence, for both residential properties and commercial projects. This new partnership will allow the firm to directly share its expertise with those in the self-build and renovation market, ensuring they can identify the signs of subsidence, understand its impact on projects, and know how to address the problem if present.

Subsidence occurs when the ground beneath a building sinks and can be caused by multiple factors, including adverse weather conditions like heatwaves, which excessively dries the soil, and heavy rain, which washes it out. Ultimately, the stability and safety of a structure can be severely impacted, which in turn can cause financial burdens and impact project timelines.

Tom Kavanagh, General Manager at Mainmark UK, comments: “The projected increase in subsidence risk over the next 25 years presents a major concern for self-builders, renovators, and home improvers. As a company, we are committed to working closely with our customers to offer the guidance necessary to identify and address issues early, before they become costly repairs.

“By showcasing at the National Self Build and Renovation Centre, a greatly reputable and recognised venue in the market, we are enhancing our visibility and providing those requiring advice or our services and solutions, with constant in-person access.”

Harvey Fremlin, Managing Director of the National Self Build & Renovation Centre, said: “The NSBRC prides itself in showcasing the very best technologies and solutions for homebuilders and residents across the UK. We are delighted that Mainmark have joined our growing list of exhibiting partners, and we are pleased that our visitors will be able to benefit from their expertise around subsidence. Subsidence can be a challenging and stressful problem, and we are sure visitors to the NSBRC will welcome Mainmark’s advice which is backed by a long trading history and good reputation.”

While no business representatives are present at the exhibition stands, visitors register their specific project on arrival and are provided with a scanner that allows them to scan for information at each exhibitor's stand. Networking and product demonstration events held at the venue throughout the year will also provide a great opportunity for Mainmark to interact directly with customers and provide in person project advice.

The National Self Build and Renovation Centre, located on Great Western Way in Swindon, is open to visitors between 10am – 5:30pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and 10am - 4:30pm on Sundays.