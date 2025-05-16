Milton Keynes-based ground engineering firm looks to ‘INS-Pire’ the next generation

Amid a growing construction skills shortage, Mainmark Ground Engineering UK, who’s headquarters are in Milton Keynes, has proudly sponsored the return of an education initiative set to boost the insurance and construction industry pipeline.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that there are over 35,000 job vacancies in the construction sector. This is the highest vacancy rate of any industry, with more than half of these positions difficult to fill due to a shortage of skilled workers.

To help address the skills gap and support those pursuing careers in the industry, Mainmark UK, known for its expertise in subsidence (when the ground beneath a building sinks) repair, supported the recent relaunch of the INS-Pire Academy.

The INS-Pire Academy is a virtual platform aimed at inspiring and training the next generation in skilled trades like joinery, decorating, plastering, and building engineering.

Residential Lead, Freya Chapman, at the relaunch of the INS-Pire Academy

Open to apprentices and trainees from recognised programmes, such as the ‘Construction Industry Training Board’ and ‘City & Guilds’ trainees, the INS-Pire Academy provides structured learning, training, and real-world experience and develops essential trade skills while fostering industry collaboration to build a strong future workforce.

Mainmark supported the original launch of the training platform in 2020 and, with the firm’s sponsorship, the INS-Pire Academy was relaunched at The National Self Build & Renovation Centre (NSBRC) in Swindon. The event offered visitors the chance to learn more about the training programme, tour the NSBRC and engage with industry experts.

Freya Chapman, Residential Lead at Mainmark UK, attended the launch event and comments: "Every skilled tradesperson begins with fundamental training and support. Just as strong buildings rely on solid foundations, successful careers are built on the same principles."

“With the industry facing a growing skills gap, initiatives like the INS-Pire Academy are more important than ever. By supporting this programme, we’re helping to equip the next generation with the tools, training, and confidence they need to step into essential roles and ensure the future of our sector stays strong.”

Demonstrating its commitment to advancing industry knowledge and skills, Mainmark UK offers a number of Continual Professional Development (CPD) training courses, supporting the growth of engineers, contractors and other building professionals. To find out more about the training, workshops and events available, get in touch with the team here.

Mainmark Ground Engineering (UK) Ltd is a subsidiary of the Mainmark group of companies originally established in 1989, with its UK headquarters located in Milton Keynes. For over three decades, Mainmark has established itself as a pioneering force in the industry, leading the way in developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions. With an impressive track record of over 200,000 successful projects across Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the UK, Mainmark has earned international recognition as an award-winning ground engineer.