Milton Keynes-based MD announced as finalist in Best Business Women Awards 2021

A woman who launched a business from her kitchen table 18 years ago has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Best Business Women Awards 2021.

Suzanne Spicer, managing director of Milton Keynes-based Chartered Accountants Spicer & Co, was joined in the business by her husband Steve in 2013. The family firm, which specialises in supporting businesses in the construction and property sectors, has grown to a team of nine and has offices in Milton Keynes and Dunstable.

The Best Business Women Awards are designed to recognise the achievement of women across a wide range of industries with finalists for 2021 representing business women from across the globe.

Suzanne Spicer has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Business Woman in Business Services category

The judges were impressed by the creativity, tenacity and great business acumen demonstrated by the finalists who pushed through the pandemic to drive their businesses forward.

She said: “It’s been a tough 18 months for many businesses and we have worked harder than ever to give clients the support and advice they needed to keep their businesses afloat. We pride ourselves on being a friendly, family firm and it has been an honour to support our clients through this difficult time.

“This is my third consecutive year of being named as a finalist in the Best Business Woman Awards and I feel this really demonstrates the high level of service we deliver consistently year on year, and how much we care about our team and our clients.

“I am passionate about small businesses and female-run businesses, so it’s great to be recognised with other women doing amazing things. I’m looking forward to the awards event and having the chance to rub shoulders with so many inspirational women. It will be really special to have the chance to celebrate together.”

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards said “The seventh year of these prestigious awards has proved to be the most challenging for business owners worldwide. The entries were judged by a panel of business experts who had a tough job reading hundreds of entries. To be a finalist in this competition is a major achievement and a mark of quality. All our finalists either win a Silver or Gold Award.

“The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and tenacity. All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”