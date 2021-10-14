Milton Keynes based Open University exposes critical skills and labour shortage

A critical skills and labour shortage in the South East has been exposed in a new report published by The Open University.

The Open University (OU), which is based in Milton Keynes, reveals Covid-19 has made it harder to recruit candidates with 63% of organisations struggling with recruiting staff with specialist skills and relevant experience.

In fact, almost a quarter (24 per cent) believe that finding staff with the right skillset remains the single biggest challenge facing organisations in the next five years.

Skills and labour shortage is the biggest business challenge of the next five years

The Open University’s annual Business Barometer 2021 report also found more than two fifths (45 per cent) of organisations struggle when recruiting for non-senior roles .

However, 56 per cent of employers believe that apprenticeships and work-based learning are critical to their long-term success.

According to The OU's annual business report published in partnership with the Institute of Directors, employers are facing a skills shortage when it comes to hiring specialist, entry level talent.

But despite the challenges associated with hiring entry level talent, more than half (56 per cent) of businesses believe apprenticeships and work-based learning are critical to their long-term success, an 8 per cent increase from last year. Additionally, 96 per cent of employers currently working with apprentices plan to maintain or increase the number of apprentices in their organisation.

Based on survey among 1,500 senior organisation leaders, The Business Barometer report is a temperature check on the UK’s business landscape across a multitude of different nations, regions and sectors. The skills shortage has remained a challenge with 40 per cent of business leaders in 2021 struggling to recruit specialist talent and over a quarter recognising the difficulty in hiring entry level staff.

Viren Patel, Director of the Business Development Unit at The OU,aid: “The ability to find specialist talent is proving a real headache for business leaders today. Our survey findings highlight the skills gap is here for the long haul and it hasn’t improved in the last 12 months.

“The skills and labour shortage is being felt across multiple sectors of the UK economy and many employers see this as a long term challenge. Almost two thirds of organisation leaders admit they have struggled to find the right people with the right experience, demonstrating the need for enhanced training to nurture employee skills, knowledge and workplace learning. We want all organisations from all sectors to think ahead and invest to fuel future talent and success.”

The survey reveals more than half (56 per cent) of employers leaders believe unfilled vacancies overextend their workforce and similarly the skills shortage stifles their growth potential and may impact staff wellbeing. A third (33 per cent) say they have left a position vacant due to not being able to find an appropriate candidate, while 32 per cent have introduced new training to existing employees.

Kitty Ussher, Chief Economist at the Institute of Directors, said: “This year’s Business Barometer demonstrates the huge impact that both the pandemic and Britain’s decision to leave the European Union have had on recruitment at all levels; over six in ten firms now say they have a skills shortage.