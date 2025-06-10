Milton Keynes-based startup celebrates 1,000th job

Iain Row, founder of Fintrano

Fintrano, the Milton Keynes-based software startup helping local service providers improve their customer communication, has just tracked its 1,000th job – only five months after launching in January.

Originally designed for field-based trades like plumbing, electrical and gas engineering, Fintrano is now fielding interest from care companies, who can use the system to keep families informed when carers are on their way to a loved one’s home.

Fintrano enables businesses to send appointment confirmations and reminders automatically, while offering live location tracking that shows customers who is coming, what they look like, and their exact location.

“Our goal has always been to help great local businesses communicate like the big guys, without having to think about it,” said Iain Row, founder of Fintrano. “We’ve seen huge demand in Milton Keynes, and reaching 1,000 tracked jobs so quickly shows that there’s a real appetite for smarter customer service.”

Iain Row of Fintrano, and Jack McWilliam of McWilliam Electrical

Jack McWilliam, a local electrician and early user of the platform, agrees. “I’m not surprised they’ve hit 1,000 jobs already. Fintrano takes care of all the stuff that’s hard to do when you are busy: texts, reminders, letting customers know I’m on the way. It makes me look even more professional without me doing anything differently.”

With strong uptake across Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire, Fintrano is set to become a vital tool for any service-based business that visits customers in person.