Milton Keynes-based supplier aims to meet growing demand from green-fingered Flitwick residents

The supplier has given the garden centre a makeover
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST

A garden centre in Flitwick has grown its offering after coming under new ownership by a Milton Keynes-based supplier.

Garden centre and landscaping materials supplier, Nuyard Group, has purchased Flitvale Garden Centre with the support of a £1.9m funding package from Lloyds Bank.

The supplier has given the centre a makeover and increased its product offering.

The business was founded 20 years ago out of a garden and landscaping merchants centre in Tring and now has four sites to its name. Nuyard hires 65 staff and is planning to grow its headcount to over 100.

The business has refurbished the entire Flitwick centre, as well as investing in the on-site restaurant.

It also plans to add solar panels across the roof to make the centre sustainable and self-sufficient, and introduce a water-harvesting system to reduce its water use.

Peter Manship, director at Nuyard, said acquiring Flitvale Garden Centre was a milestone, and a significant amount of work has gone into redesigning and revamping it to cater to growing demand.

He explained: “People no longer see gardens as just a patch of outdoor space, but as an additional room of their homes that’s to be enjoyed as much as any other. With this in mind, a significant part of our growth is down to remaining agile to new trends and changing demand like any other interior provider. By revitalising the nursery areas, we now have the space to launch new designs and displays that will inspire people as they transform the spaces that matter most to them.”

