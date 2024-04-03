Milton Keynes-based TEAM Energy grows friendship with Forest of Marston Vales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TEAM is an employee-owned business with environmental values at its core. Last year TEAM became carbon neutral as part of its mission to become net zero by 2030, 20 years ahead of the UK Government’s 2050 target. In addition to this the business also made a commitment to the local community forest and charity and earlier this year, further endorsing this commitment, a group of TEAM’s employees attended the forest to plant a tree for each TEAM employee. They planted 130 trees this year.

The Forest of Marston Vale is a Community Forest and Charity committed to the preservation of woodland and wildlife for the benefit of both people and the planet. Since its inauguration in 1998, the charity has planted over 2 million trees, across 12 woodland sites, removing over 4,900 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere annually, equivalent to the emissions from 2,000 family cars. Its ultimate goal to achieve a 30% tree cover across the Forest area, which means that another 5 million trees need to be planted.

TEAM’s net zero strategy lead and Head of Consultancy at TEAM, Timothy Holman said:

“When we became friends of the Forest of Marston Vale in 2023, we made a commitment to protect and grow the natural environment as well as to support a local charity.

“This year we wanted to become more involved in contributing to the environmental benefits of good quality tree planting and because TEAM’s employees also have a passion for sustainability, we were able to take a small group of eager volunteers to spend an afternoon planting to help expand the forest.”

From across the business, six individuals attended one of the Forest of Marston Vale’s sites to plant a mixture of saplings including Larch, Oak and Ash.

Sophie Legg, Energy Services Analyst, was in the team of tree planters.

“As an Energy Analyst each day I help businesses understand their energy and carbon data helping them to work towards a net zero future. Trees improve our quality of life, they cool and clean our air, lock up carbon and provide hope in the climate crisis. To be able to contribute to the growth of a forest that improves the physical and mental health of thousands of people in our local community is really rewarding.”