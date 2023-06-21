Milton Keynes based technology company accelerates global growth strategy with new company locations now open in Germany and Japan

Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR-HUD)

Established to better support the European market, the Germany office is located in Neu Isenburg in the region of Frankfurt RheinMain. In Japan, the company’s satellite location is in Tokyo.

With its headquarters in Milton Keynes, the new locations combined with the Envisics’s existing facility in Michigan, will enable the company to partner more closely with automakers and suppliers located in North America, Europe, and Asia as it develops and delivers Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display (AR HUD) technologies to the world’s leading vehicle brands.

Commenting on the opening of the company’s global expansion, Envisics founder and CEO, Dr. Jamieson Christmas said: “As we bring our next generation of AR HUD to market this year, we are investing to support our current and future customers worldwide. Building our global team and improving access to key markets are important building blocks in our growth strategy.”

Fabien Roth, Chief Revenue Officer for Envisics and Managing Director, Envisics GmbH continued: “We are seeing a marked shift in the interest from global automakers towards AR HUD and how it will unlock a completely new driving experience for customers. Our presence in Germany and Japan will play a significant role in helping us grow our business in those regions.”

"Of course, it is a great success for Neu-Isenburg that a successful and innovative company like Envisics has decided to open a new facility its European headquarters in our city. In addition, this settlement is also clear evidence of the quality and international appeal of Frankfurt RheinMain as an automotive location,” said Dirk Gene Hagelstein, Mayor of the City of Neu-Isenburg, and member of the Supervisory Board of FRM GmbH.

AR HUD is an advanced display technology that is fast becoming a must-have feature for auto makers and consumers alike. AR HUD systems enable useful information related to vehicle performance and the road ahead to be projected to the driver through dynamic holography.

