Milton Keynes-based Travis Perkins colleague shortlisted for Young Achievers Award
The award celebrates the outstanding performances of the younger generation across the builders’ merchant sector. The awards ceremony will take place on the 16th May at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield.
Sam, who is based in Milton Keynes, is the Senior Category Manager for Landscaping and Bricks at Travis Perkins. He is responsible for developing relationships with suppliers, helping to drive growth in that area and bringing new products to the market.
Sam said: “I am grateful to have been nominated for an award in such a fantastic industry. It's great to share my nomination with a wonderfully diverse and talented group of young achievers, congratulations to you all. I'd also like to thank all of my past and present colleagues, suppliers, and mentors who have helped and supported me along the way.”
Lucyanne Matthews, Builders Merchants News Associate Publisher said, “The Builders’ Merchants News team would like to congratulate Sam on making the Top 100 Young Achievers list, it was a tough choice with so many entries and Sam showed that through hard work and dedication they deserved to be part of the Top 100 and the future of the builders merchants’ sector.”