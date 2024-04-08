Milton Keynes-based Travis Perkins colleague shortlisted for Young Achievers Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award celebrates the outstanding performances of the younger generation across the builders’ merchant sector. The awards ceremony will take place on the 16th May at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield.

Sam, who is based in Milton Keynes, is the Senior Category Manager for Landscaping and Bricks at Travis Perkins. He is responsible for developing relationships with suppliers, helping to drive growth in that area and bringing new products to the market.

Sam said: “I am grateful to have been nominated for an award in such a fantastic industry. It's great to share my nomination with a wonderfully diverse and talented group of young achievers, congratulations to you all. I'd also like to thank all of my past and present colleagues, suppliers, and mentors who have helped and supported me along the way.”

