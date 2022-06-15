Milton Keynes beauty salon declared best in Central England

Anita’s Beauty Centre won the Beauty Salon of the Year category in Central England area in the Prestige Awards.

The business was founded in 2011 by Anita Deokar and has since expanded into four locations throughout Milton Keynes.

Anita has developed her brand into becoming one of the most reputable salons in the region, thanks to its team of friendly and professional staff, the judges heard.

Anita Deokar receives her award

The salon provides a range of traditional treatments, such as waxing, threading, facials, pedicures, manicures and eyelashes, as well as more modern procedures including laser hair removal, microdermabrasion facials, micro-needling and micro-blading.

It has also recently acquired well-known hair salon, Arcana, which offers haircuts, blow-dries, colouring, keratin and balayage treatments.

The judges were particularly impressed by the team of specialists who have been instrumental in establishing Anita’s Beauty Centre .