A Milton Keynes beauty salon has doubled its national award wins, taking them from six to 12, in less than a year.

La Aesthetics in Bletchley has bagged a dozen wins since its launch in June 2021.On opening, owner Lyndsey Smith and her staff vowed that every person who walks through the door is a priority and is treated with ‘sincere appreciation and respect’. And their dedication looks as though it has paid off since The Queensway salon scooped six prestigious awards, all within seven months, as reported by The MK Citizen last year. And now, Lyndsey and her salon staff, have doubled their wins which include the prestigious accolade as The Best Overall Salon, in The Beautyfull Box awards. Others include the People’s Choice Salon 2021 Salon Awards, The British Hair & Beauty Awards 2022, Beauty Full Awards 2022, Best Overall Beauty Salon and Best Beautician of the Year, among others.

The businesswoman was also chosen by Milton Keynes City Council as one of three local businesses to take part in the Small Business Saturday campaign in December – an offshoot and combative approach to Black Friday.

Lyndsey Smith is taking the beauty industry by storm.

Lyndsey featured in video interview campaign highlighting the benefits of owning a small business in Milton Keynes.

Lyndsey said: “The past 18 months have been amazing for La Aesthetics, not only winning 12 industry awards, but also being giving the opportunity to work alongside Milton Keynes Council as a voice for local businesses.”

As well as being in the running for a further four industry awards and shortlisted for ‘Influential Person of the Year’, Lyndsey has also been selected as an industry judge for two award ceremonies in which she has herself been nominated.

She added: “Being on the judging panel for the first ever awards I was a nominee for is not only a tremendous honour but also an opportunity to look back at how far not only myself but also my team have come.