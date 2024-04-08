Milton Keynes BMW retailer scoops national award win

A Milton Keynes-based BMW retailer took home a national award, at the automotive manufacturer’s annual Retailer of the Year Awards ceremony held in London last month. Employees at Lithia UK’s BMW Milton Keynes site were named Corporate Sales Team of the Year at the award ceremony held at the Tate Britain on Friday 23rd February, after impressing the judges with their deep understanding of the sector. The dealership, which is based on Northfield Drive, Milton Keynes, was one of 12 winning BMW retailers from across the country. The judges recognised the team’s achievement as a top performing MyBMW and Mini App retailer, alongside the premium service they offer their Corporate customers. Marcus Shepherd, Corporate Sales Manager at BMW Milton Keynes, said: “We are incredibly proud of the whole team for their unwavering efforts to provide great service to our fleet and business customers, which contributed to this fantastic win. It’s amazing to have our commitment recognised by BMW group and we already have the trophy on display in store, for customers and colleagues to see.” With the introduction of the all-new BMW 5 Series last year, and the first-ever all-electric BMW i5, corporate sales continued to be an extremely important area of growth for BMW UK and a category that the company wanted to recognise across its network. Andy Wady, Group Vice President of Lithia UK, commented: “We believe our long-standing focus on the fleet market and investment in a dedicated fleet infrastructure has meant we can cater for the specialist needs of our different corporate customers; this helped our Milton Keynes team clinch the accolade. Congratulations to all of our BMW Corporate team for the hard work they put in on a daily basis to deliver a premium brand experience.” Alongside the win for BMW Milton Keynes, Lithia UK’s BMW Bury St. Edmunds site also took home the Market Area Retailer of the Year 2023. Neil Williamson, Regional President of Lithia UK, added: “This recognition of the accomplishments of two of our BMW sites is a testament to their hard work and dedication. The teams in Milton Keynes and Bury St. Edmunds have really raised the bar and set the standard for the rest of our dealership network across the UK. We look forward to continuing to build on these wins with further successes throughout 2024.” David George, CEO, BMW Group UK said: “It was a privilege to celebrate the exceptional talent within our retailer network at a truly special event and venue.” For further information visit https://www.jardinemotors.co.uk/bmw/dealership/milton-keynes