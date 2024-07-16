Milton Keynes bus route is shortlisted as finalist for prestigious industry award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach East’s MK1 bus route, which links Milton Keynes with Bedford and Luton has been made a finalist for a National Transport Award (NTA) – a true mark of achievement in the travel industry.

The shortlisting comes after a rigorous application and judging process, meaning that the route has already fought off competition from all around the UK to be a finalist.

The awards scheme is supported, amongst other agencies, by the Department for Transport and the Department for Infrastructure, and the trophies will be awarded at a ceremony on 3rd October 2024 at the Westminster Park Plaza in London.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The MK1 runs out of our Bedford Depot and its strength has been built on the support from our loyal customers, so we are really delighted for Team Bedford that their work for our customers has been recognised.

“We are now very much looking forward to the completion of the judging phase, and to the ceremony.”

The MK1 is one of the bus routes that people across the region will be able to use to get to the Bedford River Festival this weekend – one of the great days out in the East of England. However, if you are travelling to Bedford by car, you can take advantage of the Park & Ride service from Mowsbury Park, available throughout the festival until 11:30pm. It’s only £5 return for adults and £12 for families or groups of friends.

From Stevenage and Hitchin, you can also catch the 9 and 9D Service for only £2 and arrive feeling fine and dandy! In addition to its Saturday times, the service will also operate hourly on Sunday 21st.

For more information on getting to the Bedford River Festival, go to www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/bedford-river-festival.