Milton Keynes business celebrates Women Leaders' Awards nomination

Milton Keynes-based business, Pragmatiq, are proud to announce that Jessica Sheridan, Marketing Manager, is a finalist for this year’s Women Leaders’ Awards, in the ‘Digital and Technology’ category.

Women Leaders UK is a registered charity established to recognise outstanding women, promote and strengthen women’s leadership, and support gender equality and diversity. The annual awards were founded to showcase the success of women living or working in Milton Keynes, give them the recognition they deserved, and inspire more women to celebrate their achievements.

Jessica joined Pragmatiq in 2018 as the first employee, initially on a summer internship, when the company was just 6 months old. Since then, her role has evolved to Marketing Manager, establishing the marketing function of the business, leading the team, and playing a pivotal role in driving the company’s fast growth.

Over the years, Jessica has led several key strategic areas, including the company’s rebrand in March 2021, developing the inbound lead strategy to drive a significant proportion of new business, and launching Pragmatiq’s Charity of the Year initiative, whereby Pragmatiq have recently partnered with local organisation, Ride High.

Jessica Sheridan, Marketing Manager at Pragmatiq

Jessica said, “Throughout this process, I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on the last 6 years at Pragmatiq and what I have achieved. It’s been an incredible journey, and I have learnt so much along the way, from being a summer intern with just three of us in the company, to Marketing Manager and seeing the company grow to what it is today. I’m proud to work for a supportive company who has invested in my training and development since day one, and have a brilliant team around me. My journey is far from over, and I’m honoured to be recognised as a finalist in these awards at this stage in my career.”

Stuart Goldwater, Managing Director at Pragmatiq, commented, “I have worked with Jessica now for just under six years and it’s been a privilege to watch her development during this time. To start as a summer intern and to now be leading the whole marketing division within Pragmatiq and becoming an essential member of the leadership team is a testament to her determination, ambition and pure tenacity. Myself and the rest of the Pragmatiq team are extremely proud of Jess reaching the finals and I look forward to showing my support at the gala dinner.”