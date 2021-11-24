Milton Keynes business Crown Windows celebrate British Touring Car Championship win

The 2021 B2021 British Touring Car Championship Ashley Sutton, is celebrating a third-time win thanks in no small part to sponsors Crown Windows of Milton Keynes.

After claiming the title Ashley told rivals he believed he could become even better and push his limits in upcoming races.

Its an ambition supported by his sponsors who are backing Ashley to continue to progress his career and go on to achieve greater success in the future.

Ashley pictured with Crown Windows directors Dave and Cheryll Large

Crown Windows, a supplier and installer of windows, doors and conservatories across Buckinghamshire, is based at Lyon Road, Bletchley. A spokesman said: "we are beyond proud of Ashley and his accomplishment, and we had no doubts in our minds that he would win the title for the third year in a row."

The business has supported and sponsored Ashley throughout the year, following his success and watching him lift his well-deserved trophy.

The driver of the Infinity Q50 was competing wearing a blue, red and white racing suit bearing the Crown Windows logo, a proud moment for the family-run business.

The spokesman added: "We came from nothing and have grown our business into what it is today, a well-known window company with years of experience and we love nothing more than supporting our community and the people that we think deserve it and Ashley is the perfect example of this.

"It was an outstanding season with lots of well-deserved celebrations, and with Ashley's constant achievements, there are certainly many more to come.