Milton Keynes business crowned double Gold winners in local awards

Yellowyoyo, who has a significant presence in Milton Keynes, is celebrating after being announced winners in the SME Milton Keynes & Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2023, which took place at the Double Tree by Hilton on Wednesday 20th September.

As a progressive and forward-thinking business, brand, design and marketing company, Yellowyoyo showcased their unique approach that enables their SME clients to focus business strategy and realise their exit ambitions.

Their impact on MK’s diverse business community featured as part of the comprehensive entry process, with their successful local client projects including Milton Keynes City Council Domestic abuse campaign, MyMiltonKeynes, Green Cross Global and Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

Yellowyoyo receiving one of their Gold Awards

Amanda Wright, Director at Yellowyoyo said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have received two Gold Awards and are immensely proud of our team.

"As a small business that has completely pivoted the way we operate over the last 2 years, we’ve worked incredibly hard to create services that deliver real transformational change for the organisations we support and it’s great to receive recognition for our efforts.

“As an SME, we are passionate about supporting and empowering the SME sector specifically, and we work with a great deal of community and people-centred businesses where diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental.”

For more information on Yellowyoyo visit: www.yellowyoyo.co.uk.