Milton Keynes business experiences significant growth

Exciting times ahead for Milton Keynes based Pragmatiq as they welcome new staff, new clients, and celebrate 67% growth in the last year.

Pragmatiq, an award winning provider of Bespoke CRM Systems and Custom Business Solutions, is celebrating a significant year of growth - expanding its team to 27, and increasing its client base and revenue.

Pragmatiq's expert team has been instrumental in delivering bespoke solutions to a diverse range of local and national clients, including The British Sign Language Broadcasting Trust, The University of Buckingham, Mental Health Matters, Buckingham Business First, and George Davies Turf.

In line with their commitment to excellence and innovation, Pragmatiq has strategically expanded their team with several new hires in the last year including two senior appointments - Sophie Bruce as Operations Director and James Killian as Sales Director.

Bringing a wealth of experience to enhance operational efficiency, Sophie said: “Achieving our growth goals will be a collective effort - a key focus for my role is to ensure seamless collaboration across all functions within the business, which will further enhance efficiency and establish the perfect framework for future growth.

“I am also leading the implementation of our corporate social responsibility strategy and look forward to launching a series of local community initiatives next year.”

Leveraging his proven track record to drive growth James explained: "With a clear focus on the implementation of a robust structure and foundations for future growth, I will be working alongside the senior management team to build our sales function and partner ecosystem to ensure our market presence is both impactful and enduring.”

Stuart Goldwater, Managing Director of Pragmatiq said: "Demonstrating our ongoing commitment to investing in top talent, we are delighted to welcome James and Sophie to our expanding team.

“As Pragmatiq looks ahead, the focus remains on delivering exceptional customer service while pushing the boundaries of technology. The strategic appointments of Sophie and James will play a pivotal role in implementing new structures and ways of working, supporting our ambitious growth plans.”

Stuart added: "As a business, we are committed to continuous improvement and creating long term client partnerships, ensuring we add real value to their businesses. 2023 has been a fantastic year, and we are truly excited to see what 2024 brings!"