Milton Keynes business ‘Highly Commended’ at national awards

In its 30th year, the annual CRN Channel Awards ceremony took place in London last week. With hundreds of entries and a rigorous judging process, the highly coveted CRN Channel awards is one of the most significant accolades in the UK IT industry.

Recognised as ‘Highly Commended’ Cloud Services Provider of the Year, Pragmatiq were acknowledged by the judges for their innovative solutions, consultative approach and investment in their team - creating a supportive and inclusive culture.

Founded in 2017, Pragmatiq provides Bespoke CRM Systems and Custom Business Solutions to a range of local and national clients including The British Sign Language Broadcasting Trust, The University of Buckingham, Mental Health Matters, Buckingham Business First and George Davies Turf.

Just some of the Pragmatiq team at the awards

Experiencing significant growth in the last five years, Microsoft Solutions Partner Pragmatiq has quickly established a reputation as an innovative and trustworthy IT partner adding real value to their clients’ businesses.

Stuart Goldwater, Managing Director, Pragmatiq said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised by the judges for our commitment to delivering excellent service whilst pushing the boundaries of technology.

“We strive to be more than ‘just another technology partner’ - becoming an extension of our clients’ businesses and forging long-term relationships to ensure they gain real value from our solutions.

“I am incredibly proud of our team and their determination to design and implement solutions which make a real difference to the organisations we work with.”