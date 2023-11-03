Milton Keynes business provides mammograms to staff at local specialist cancer centre

As Milton Keynes cancer care provider GenesisCare, celebrates a decade since opening its doors, they’re proud to support the request of local recruitment business Hireful Ltd, to provide private mammograms to staff as an optional employee benefit.

GenesisCare in Milton Keynes has the only self-referral private mammogram service in the area, for women aged 40 and over, who are not experiencing symptoms but want access to early breast screening, or more frequent screening in addition to the regular NHS breast screening programme.

The centre has also built up a successful and much needed bra fitting and prosthetics service for breast cancer patients post-surgery.

Hireful Ltd recognised the importance of early breast cancer detection following an employee’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2022.

GenesisCare Milton Keynes centre staff celebrate 10th anniversary

Sarah Brinkley, Hireful Ltd Chief Financial Officer explains “One of our employees was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 but thankfully beat it and is back living her life to the full. We’re aware that early detection can greatly impact the success of treatment. Current NHS breast screening is every 3 years from age 50, so we went in search of providers who offered screening more often and at a younger age. We have been so impressed with GenesisCare at Milton Keynes, who offer affordable, annual private mammograms for women from age 40, and a breast clinic for women of any age who have breast issues and need tests and answers fast.”

Centre Leader at GenesisCare Milton Keynes, Nicole Baynton says “Hireful Ltd’s approach to the well-being of their staff is an inspiration, and many other employers are also starting to think this way, particularly as women may want reassurance and peace of mind at a younger age and more frequently. We first opened our doors to the Milton Keynes community on 2 December 2013 and today we provide a range of state-of-the-art cancer care services through our expert clinicians, for patients with insurance or those who wish to self-pay, including scans, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, prosthetics post breast surgery and our one stop breast clinic.”