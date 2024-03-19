Milton Keynes business recognised as number 17 in IT Channel Oxygen's Fast-Growth 50 Report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IT Channel Oxygen, a leading publication in the IT Channel, conducts extensive evaluations to identify the most impactful and forward-thinking businesses across various sectors. The recently published Fast-Growth 50 Report highlights companies that have demonstrated outstanding headcount growth based on the average monthly headcount figure displayed in their four most-recent sets of accounts.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as the 17th-ranked business in Oxygen's Channel Report," said Stuart Goldwater, Managing Director at Pragmatiq “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products/services to our customers."

Looking ahead, Pragmatiq envisions sustaining its growth momentum by forging strategic partnerships in the coming years.

“Our key growth opportunity lies in forming strategic partnerships with complementary organisations,” added Stuart Goldwater. “By collaborating, we can expand our market reach and deliver transformative technology solutions to a broader range of customers, making a real difference in how they operate.”

The Oxygen Fast-Growth 50 Report rankings serve as a benchmark for excellence within the business community, and Pragmatiq's inclusion among the top 20 companies is a testament to its outstanding performance and leadership.