The city’s Corporate Pancake Day Race is back for another year of flipping fun with companies urged to ‘batter’ hurry if they want to secure a place.

Organised as a way to raise money for the Milton Keynes Rose Trust, the traditional race takes place at Campbell Park on Tuesday, February 21 from 11.30am.

Teams are invited to sign up and compete for the title of ‘MK Corporate Pancake Day Race Winner’, an accolade currently held by Fierce Gym.

Entry is just £50 for a team of four. There are five heats followed by a grand final when the top teams will go head-to-head. All teams should come dressed to toss, with frying pan, headscarf and apron.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement at The Parks Trust, said, “We’re excited to invite local businesses to join the race and help to raise funds for projects and future pillars at the MK Rose. The pillars record dates of events which are associated with Milton Keynes past and present. The most recent pillars added last year were to mark Black Lives Matter and the Windrush Generation.

“100% of entry fees paid by participating businesses will go to this very special cause.”

Teams can sign up and learn more here or by emailing [email protected]

Closing date for entries is Monday, February 13.