Milton Keynes businesses urged to participate in Quarterly Economic Survey

The Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce is calling on local businesses to take part in the British Chambers of Commerce Quarterly Economic Survey (QES), which closes on Friday, 13th September.

This important survey is the largest and most representative independent business survey in the UK, providing invaluable insights into the current economic climate.

Newly appointed Head of Policy, Simon Cox, is leading this initiative as part of his ongoing efforts to enhance the local business environment. Simon recently succeeded Sean Rose and brings a wealth of experience in business advocacy and policy development.

In his role, Simon is committed to leading policy initiatives that align with the needs of the local business community. He will work closely with local businesses and members of the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce to ensure their voices are heard and represented.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce Head of Policy Simon Cox

Simon said “This survey is a crucial tool for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing businesses within Milton Keynes. The data collected will be used by policymakers in the Treasury and Bank of England to inform decisions that impact the economic environment we operate in. By taking part, businesses in Milton Keynes have a direct line to those who shape our economy.”

The QES asks businesses about various topics, including domestic sales and orders, export sales and orders, hiring intentions, investment intentions, recruitment difficulties, cash flow, confidence, and price pressures. The feedback gathered is vital for influencing government policy, with the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee placing particular importance on the QES and its findings.

Businesses are encouraged to complete the survey before it closes on Friday, 13th September, to ensure their experiences and perspectives are included.

You can complete the survey by visiting https://chambermk.co.uk/representation/quarterly-economic-surveys/

For more information on how to participate in the Quarterly Economic Survey or to learn more about the Chamber’s policy initiatives, please contact [email protected]