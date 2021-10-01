Milton Keynes businessman nominated for bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards 2021

Milton Keynes based Kash Group has been shortlisted for the Best In Class Multi-Unit Leader award of the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards.

Kash Group, headed up by director Kashif Jaffar, specialises in restaurant and fast food delivery working with businesses such as Budgens, Pizza Hut, and German Doner Kebab.

Known as the ‘Oscars’ of the franchising industry and set to take place on November 30 in Birmingham, the bfa HSBC British Franchise Awards evening is the flagship event in the franchising calendar.

Pip Wilkins, chief executive of the British Franchising Association, congratulated Kash Group director Kashif Jaffar

This year saw a record number of entries submitted across all categories, leading to an overall increase of nearly 30 per cent compared to 2020.

Despite what has been a challenging 18 months for most standalone businesses, the franchising sector has shown strength and resilience. As a result, many bfa members have reported their highest ever level of franchisee recruitment and one of their most successful years for profitability and business development.

This category represents franchisees that have built empires using franchising, with a clear passion for business and a mastery of management.

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchising Association, congratulated Kash Group boss Kashif Jaffar. He said: “Facing numerous challenges within the last year, Kashif has overcome them with ease. Since embarking on this journey, one of the biggest challenges he faced was being able to adapt to different cultures.

"He and the Kash Group team has successfully achieved this with a diverse portfolio of businesses.

“Kashif and his team should be really proud of this nomination and we look forward to seeing the result.”

Andrew Brattesani, Head of Franchising, HSBC, said: “Kashif's story of his journey and all he’s achieved is really inspiring. He puts family values front and centre throughout his franchise. This can be seen in the way he treats his employees and the dedication to reward them for their hard work and support.”