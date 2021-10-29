Milton Keynes businesswoman wins prestigious award for £100k growth during Covid

A Milton Keynes online business coach has won a prestigious business award for achieving phenomenal growth despite the global pandemic.

Online business strategist, Kylie Anderson, founder of Kylie Anderson Coaching, picked up the Silver Award for Best Coach at The Best Businesswomen Awards 2021 on October 22.

The competition seeks to find the very best female business talent from across the UK and Internationally. Kylie was recognised for helping service-based business owners to create an impact through turning their existing knowledge and skills into online courses and programs and earning incomes of more than six figures.

Kylie Anderson

Despite the pandemic, the sheer resilience of female entrepreneurs shone through. All winners, selected by a panel of business experts, demonstrated a flair for entrepreneurship, tenacity, and determination.

The Best Businesswomen Awards recognise the achievement of women across a wide range of business categories and are open to any female business owner not just from the UK, but a new category for 2021, International Businesswoman, recognises women based anywhere in the world.

Debbie Gilbert, the organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, said: “This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To win is a major achievement. Winners were selected for their business acumen, creativity, and high levels of customer care.

"Our winners are shining examples of outstanding entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges and have shown they have the ingredients worthy of being recognised and rewarded.”