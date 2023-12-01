Milton Keynes car dealership Steven Eagell Group wins diversity and inclusivity award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Milton Keynes-based Steven Eagell Group, the UK’s leading Toyota and Lexus retailer, received the Diversity and Inclusivity Award at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023.
The ceremony, on Monday (27/11), brought together manufacturers, dealers and industry individuals to celebrate the achievements of those working in the automotive industry. The Diversity and Inclusivity Award, which aims to recognise companies that place diversity and inclusivity at the heart of their operations, was presented by TV personality Mike Brewer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since opening its first Toyota dealership in Milton Keynes in 2002, the company has been committed to fostering an inclusive workforce and has introduced a number of practices to achieve this.
The Group has been working closely with the Automotive 30% Club, a network of industry leaders who have made a commitment to building diverse, gender-balanced businesses, creating recruitment videos featuring female employees to increase engagement. Female team members have also taken part in initiatives and programmes designed to promote the automotive industry as being open to all.
Group chief executive, Steven Eagell, said: “We’re exceptionally proud to have received this award, recognising the important work we have done and are continuing to do in this area. Embracing diversity is not just a tick box exercise for us, it’s a vital part of our strategy to ensure that our workforce is representative of the customers we serve, while supporting us in fostering a positive, inclusive working environment for our employees. We had a wonderful time celebrating our achievements, and those of others in the industry, at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.”