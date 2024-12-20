Milton Keynes car retailer secures series of grants to support local causes

Steven Eagell Group, the UK’s largest Toyota and Lexus retailer, has secured grants to support a number of local causes operating in the communities in which its centres are located.

The grants were obtained as part of the Toyota and Lexus Community Funds, programmes of small grants designed to help local charities, schools and community projects. Applications are put forward by retail centres on behalf of projects in their local community.

Steven Eagell Group’s Toyota St Albans branch was successful in securing a £2,000 grant for Cassiobury Infant and Nursery School, which will be used to build an outdoor shelter in the playground for the children to use as a play area on wet or cold days.

Its Toyota Rayleigh branch secured a £1,800 grant for Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund. The donation will help the charity to continue supporting children and their families through the challenging and difficult cancer journey, including diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

Kamran Shah, Group Business Centre Manager at Steven Eagell Group and Charlotte Cooper, Headteacher at Cassiobury Infant and Nursery School

Additionally, a £1,800 grant was secured by the Group’s Lexus Milton Keynes branch for Headway MK, offering rehabilitation services to those who have suffered a brain injury, helping them increase their confidence and independence. Headway MK will use the donation to continue improving life after brain injury, providing a supportive, stimulating and caring environment.

Steven Eagell Group has a longstanding history of supporting a range of causes that aim to keep communities thriving, fostering a strong culture of ‘giving back’ across its network.

Gary Smith, Managing Director, Steven Eagell Group commented: “We’re delighted to secure these grants for some outstanding local causes. Our business has expanded rapidly in recent years, and the grants available via the Toyota and Lexus Community Funds are a brilliant way for us to strengthen connections with the communities in which we operate, supporting individuals, causes and charities that work tirelessly to improve lives.”

Charlotte Cooper, Headteacher, Cassiobury Infant and Nursery School said: “We’re extremely grateful to Steven Eagell Toyota St Albans for securing this donation - the new play area this funding will help us build will have a lasting impact on the learning and well-being of our children.”

Steph Amos, PR & Communications Manager at Steven Eagell Group, Glenn Millward, Sales Controller at Lexus Birmingham, Cathy Johnson, Chair at Headway MK and Keri Whelan, Service Manager at Headway MK

Lindsey Bidwell, Relations & Partnerships Manager at Lennox Children’s Cancer Fund commented: "We’re truly grateful to Steven Eagell Toyota Rayleigh, their support embodies the true spirit of community, demonstrating how local businesses can make a profound difference in the lives of children and families facing the challenges of childhood cancer."

Keri Whelan, Service Manager, Headway MK added: “The generosity of Lexus Milton Keynes is helping us make a tangible difference to the lives of individuals with brain injuries. With their help, we can expand and implement vital rehabilitation sessions that address the unique and ongoing challenges faced by these survivors.”

