Milton Keynes car trader fined for selling cars from roads ‘he used as a showroom’
An investigation by Milton Keynes City Council’s Environmental Crime Unit confirmed the defendant was selling cars from streets in Oxley Park, and advertising them online, following complaints by neighbours.
Selling two of more vehicles on a road is a criminal offence under S.3 Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005. Offenders can receive a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice or, if convicted at court, a fine of up to £2,500.
Milton Keynes City Council had previously warned the individual about the unlawful trading and issued fixed penalty notices. But he continued to use roads as a showroom, making it harder for other local people to park near their homes. He later appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court where he defendant pleaded guilty to exposing two or more vehicles for sale on roads within 500 metres of each other. He was fined £500, ordered to pay £898 in investigative and legal costs to the city council as well as a £50 victim surcharge.
Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member for Public Realm, said: “Nuisance traders like this, who think they can make a quick buck at their neighbours’ expense, are simply unacceptable. In this case, the trader ignored our efforts to change their behaviour and received a large fine as a result. We’re pleased with the outcome and hope this will deter others from making the same mistake.”