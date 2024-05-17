Milton Keynes car trader fined for selling cars from roads ‘he used as a showroom’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A car trader in Milton Keynes has been ordered to pay almost £1,500 in fines and court fees after being found guilty of unlawfully selling vehicles from the streets.

An investigation by Milton Keynes City Council’s Environmental Crime Unit confirmed the defendant was selling cars from streets in Oxley Park, and advertising them online, following complaints by neighbours.

Selling two of more vehicles on a road is a criminal offence under S.3 Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005. Offenders can receive a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice or, if convicted at court, a fine of up to £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes City Council had previously warned the individual about the unlawful trading and issued fixed penalty notices. But he continued to use roads as a showroom, making it harder for other local people to park near their homes. He later appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court where he defendant pleaded guilty to exposing two or more vehicles for sale on roads within 500 metres of each other. He was fined £500, ordered to pay £898 in investigative and legal costs to the city council as well as a £50 victim surcharge.

A car trader was ordered to pay almost £1,500 in fines and court fees after being found guilty of unlawfully selling vehicles from the streets