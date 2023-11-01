Milton Keynes charities set to benefit from Franklins Solicitors £50 Challenge

Four charities based in Milton Keynes are set to benefit from an Apprentice-style fundraising challenge, organised by Franklins Solicitors LLP.

Willen Hospice and MK Act have once again been selected to benefit from the challenge and two new MK-based charities – Harry’s Rainbow and YMCA – have been chosen to gain valuable funds from the challenge in 2024.

The challenge sees each participating team receive an initial £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors, a prominent legal firm with offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton. Each team then has three months to turn the £50 seed funding into substantial funds for their chosen charity however they choose – anything from bake sales to barbecues, auctions, car washes and more.

Since it began in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised more than £100,000 for local charities, showcasing the potential for collective efforts to bring about meaningful transformation. The 2024 challenge will run from February to May with the underlying aim of fighting hunger, fuelling wellness and changing local lives.

Simon Long (Managing Partner), Andrea Smith, Lee Holmes and Scott Wright of Franklins Solicitors LLP

Lorraine Devereux, Fundraising Manager for YMCA, said: “YMCA are thrilled to have been selected for the Franklins £50 Challenge. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our local community to support young people both here in Milton Keynes and in Northampton where we will be launching a supported housing service for young care leavers in 2024. We are up for the challenge and looking forward to rallying our local community to get behind YMCA and help raise funds and awareness for all the great work that we do.”

Odette Mould MBE, CEO of Harry’s Rainbow, said: “I have seen so much about the Franklins £50 challenge over the years, with some amazing companies and individuals getting involved, to support many charities across MK and Northampton. I'm so delighted that we have been chosen to be supported through this ingenious initiative, to raise both awareness and funds.”

Four Northampton-based charities have also been selected to benefit from the challenge: Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the Hope Centre, and new to 2024 – The Lewis Foundation and Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Andrea Smith, Partner at Franklins Solicitors, said: “We’re excited to be working with eight local charities who do amazing work in our communities and rely on public support to help make this happen. We hope to see as many local businesses as possible signing up to take part for 2024. As well as raising money to help make a positive impact in the local community, it’s a fantastic opportunity for teambuilding, getting creative and having fun.”

Franklins is encouraging companies and organisations to sign up to take part in the 2024 £50 Challenge.