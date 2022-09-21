Milton Keynes Citizen inaugural Apprenticeship Awards showcase city's rising talent

A glittering evening to showcase the rising talent in Milton Keynes’ thriving business community was held at the Jury’s Inn last Thursday.

The Milton Keynes Citizen Apprenticeship Awards were attended by more than 130 guests and hosted by award-winning TV Presenter Waseem Mirza.

MK Citizen editor, Damien Lucas, said: “What a fantastic night to celebrate apprenticeships, one of the keystones of the city’s future.

"Organisation of this event was done by the National World Events Team but none of it would have been possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are immensely grateful.”

Sponsors included:

Headline Sponsor: The East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Associate Sponsor: PJ Care

Main Higher Education Sponsor University of Bedfordshire

Niftylift

Aero Tech Laboratories

Lucid Connect

Milton Keynes College Group.

This event, also supported by MK Chamber, paid tribute to the wide diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.

Scooping a range of prestigious awards were:

> Business & Law Apprentice of the Year

Jack Pinchin, Mercer & Hole

> Digital/Marketing & IT Apprentice of the Year

Jess Turner, Autotech Group> Diversity & Inclusion Award

Aden Contracting Ltd

> Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Stephanie Freeman, Niftylift

> Hair & Beauty Apprentice of the Year

Kasey Clifton, One Salon Ltd

> Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care

> Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Connor Turner, Grand Union Housing Group

> Hospitality Apprentice of the Year

Olivia Howlett, Oakman Inns and Restaurants

> Large Employer of the Year

Acorn Early Years Foundation

> Level 2 or 3 Apprentice of the Year

Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care

> Mentor of the Year

Niel Roach Clancy

> Regional Apprentice of the Year

Jamie Crayden, Robertswood School

> Rising Star of the Year

Jess Turner, Autotech Group

> SME Employer of the Year

SJD Associates Ltd

> Training Provider/Programme of the Year

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers.

The event was organised by the Milton Keynes Citizen and National World Publishing Events with photography by Jane Russsell.

1. MPMKnews-21-09-2022-apprenticeship awards-centupload The Milton Keynes Citizen inaugural Apprenticeship Awards showcased the city's rising talent Photo: Jane Russell Photo Sales

