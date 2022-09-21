Milton Keynes Citizen inaugural Apprenticeship Awards showcase city's rising talent
Event celebrated the best new talent in the region, and the businesses that nurture it
A glittering evening to showcase the rising talent in Milton Keynes’ thriving business community was held at the Jury’s Inn last Thursday.
The Milton Keynes Citizen Apprenticeship Awards were attended by more than 130 guests and hosted by award-winning TV Presenter Waseem Mirza.
MK Citizen editor, Damien Lucas, said: “What a fantastic night to celebrate apprenticeships, one of the keystones of the city’s future.
"Organisation of this event was done by the National World Events Team but none of it would have been possible without the support of our sponsors, for which we are immensely grateful.”
Sponsors included:
Headline Sponsor: The East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
Associate Sponsor: PJ Care
Main Higher Education Sponsor University of Bedfordshire
Niftylift
Aero Tech Laboratories
Lucid Connect
Milton Keynes College Group.
This event, also supported by MK Chamber, paid tribute to the wide diversity of careers and skill levels apprenticeships offer, as well as heralding the role employers play in producing the next generation of skilled talent.
Scooping a range of prestigious awards were:
> Business & Law Apprentice of the Year
Jack Pinchin, Mercer & Hole
> Digital/Marketing & IT Apprentice of the Year
Jess Turner, Autotech Group> Diversity & Inclusion Award
Aden Contracting Ltd
> Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Stephanie Freeman, Niftylift
> Hair & Beauty Apprentice of the Year
Kasey Clifton, One Salon Ltd
> Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care
> Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year
Connor Turner, Grand Union Housing Group
> Hospitality Apprentice of the Year
Olivia Howlett, Oakman Inns and Restaurants
> Large Employer of the Year
Acorn Early Years Foundation
> Level 2 or 3 Apprentice of the Year
Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care
> Mentor of the Year
Niel Roach Clancy
> Regional Apprentice of the Year
Jamie Crayden, Robertswood School
> Rising Star of the Year
Jess Turner, Autotech Group
> SME Employer of the Year
SJD Associates Ltd
> Training Provider/Programme of the Year
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers.
The event was organised by the Milton Keynes Citizen and National World Publishing Events with photography by Jane Russsell.